State leaders praise late Bob Dole

By Dale Hogg
Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement Sunday of the death of Kansas Republican political stalwart and longtime Senator Bob Dole, reactions have poured in from state leaders on his legacy. “Today, Kansas and our entire nation are heartbroken having lost a giant with the passing of Senator Bob Dole,” said Kansas Sen....

Bob Dole buried in his home state of Kansas

WASHINGTON D.C -77-(WABC)- Bob Dole, War hero, and National statesman is being laid to rest in his home state of Kansas. A funeral for Bob Dole was held Friday at Washington’s National Cathedral. President Biden calling Dole “a hero for democracy.” Biden served with Dole in the U.S Senate....
WATCH: Bob Dole lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Congressional leaders from the U. S. House and Senate pay homage to former Senator Bob Dole for his “principled leadership” and “great patriotism” as he lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Watch the ceremony in the player above. President Joe Biden and others gathered...
Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Bob Dole Remembered As A 'Genuine Hero,' 'Patriot' During Funeral

Former Senator Bob Dole was honored by his friends, family, and former colleagues during a funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Friday (December 10). Dole died in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 89. President Joe Biden eulogized the former Senate Majority Leader and recalled how he...
Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole

(WCAX) - Local politicians are recalling their fondest memories of the former war hero and U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died at the age of 98 Sunday. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wrote in a statement he Tweeted Sunday, “Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate. I remember a large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate,” Leahy said. “Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate. Marcelle and I were honored to be with him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal and I was humbled to be asked to speak along with Senator Pat Roberts about Senator Dole. Marcelle and I send sincere condolences to his wonderful wife Elizabeth.”
