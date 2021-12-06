State leaders praise late Bob Dole

(WCAX) - Local politicians are recalling their fondest memories of the former war hero and U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died at the age of 98 Sunday. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wrote in a statement he Tweeted Sunday, “Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate. I remember a large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate,” Leahy said. “Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate. Marcelle and I were honored to be with him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal and I was humbled to be asked to speak along with Senator Pat Roberts about Senator Dole. Marcelle and I send sincere condolences to his wonderful wife Elizabeth.”

