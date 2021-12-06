ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCB and Novartis Join to Advance Oral Therapy Now in Phase 2 Trial

By Yedida Y Bogachkov PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCB is partnering with Novartis to co-develop and potentially market UCB0599, a small molecule to inhibit misfolding of the alpha-synuclein protein now in a Phase 2 clinical trial enrolling people with Parkinson’s disease. The agreement also includes an option to co-develop UCB7853 — an antibody against alpha-synuclein — currently...

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

