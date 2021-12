The Miami Dolphins were home this weekend as they took on the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins looked good on both sides of the ball the whole game. This was rewarded as they got the 33-10 victory against Carolina. This is now the fourth win in a row for the Dolphins, as they have been on a hot streak recently. They are really making a statement to be one of those teams that could snag a playoff berth at the end of the season if they continue playing well. This article will recap the Miami Dolphins’ Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.

