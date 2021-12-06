Get Ready for ESG Investing to Quadruple by End of Decade

Editor’s note: The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise recently published this explanation about one of the hottest topics on Wall Street: ESG investing. CHAPEL HILL – The conversation surrounding stakeholder capitalism, a system in which business decisions serve the interests of a broader set of stakeholders, was significantly elevated in 2019 by a major Business Roundtable proclamation. Departing from the model of shareholder primacy long promoted by Milton Friedman, 181 CEOs committed to “lead [their] companies for the benefit of all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.” Rather than to single-mindedly maximize profits to enhance long-term shareholder value, possibly at the cost of other stakeholder groups, a company’s purpose under such a system is to create long-term societal value.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO