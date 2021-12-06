ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready for ESG Investing to Quadruple by End of Decade

By Karrie Gordon
Cover picture for the articleGlobal investing into ESG and sustainability funds is currently at a historic $8 trillion but could reach upwards of $30 trillion by 2030, reports Barron’s. A new report from Broadridge Financial Solutions showcases the strong growth this year, with ESG funds gaining $577 billion in inflows globally between January and September;...

wraltechwire.com

What is ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing? Kenan Institute says …

Editor’s note: The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise recently published this explanation about one of the hottest topics on Wall Street: ESG investing. CHAPEL HILL – The conversation surrounding stakeholder capitalism, a system in which business decisions serve the interests of a broader set of stakeholders, was significantly elevated in 2019 by a major Business Roundtable proclamation. Departing from the model of shareholder primacy long promoted by Milton Friedman, 181 CEOs committed to “lead [their] companies for the benefit of all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.” Rather than to single-mindedly maximize profits to enhance long-term shareholder value, possibly at the cost of other stakeholder groups, a company’s purpose under such a system is to create long-term societal value.
Fortune

Why modern boards need to invest in ESG for companies to thrive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increased focus on climate and social justice issues, companies’ efforts in the areas of environmental, social, and corporate governance have become a highly discussed—and highly debated—topic. But what role can a board of directors play in advancing ESG work while remaining mindful of their corporations’ prosperity and stakeholders’ interests?
etftrends.com

4 Things Investors Need to Consider Amidst Climate Transition

Priorities are changing for long-term investors as the climate change transition really begins to kick into gear with a shift away from the fossil fuel-laden energy sector, and the more diversified investors should ensure that they are evaluating their portfolios accordingly. Carlo M. Funk, EMEA head of ESG investment strategy...
etftrends.com

Sustainable Alpha: How Thematic Investing Seeks to Deliver Dual Impact

Over the past few years, the bar has been raised in ESG investing. No longer do ESG investments merely seek to limit portfolio exposure to controversial stocks or sectors. Today’s leading-edge ESG investments seek to provide portfolio outperformance while also making concrete, measurable impacts for the greater social and/or environmental good.
etftrends.com

A Defensive Approach to Crypto Investing With Crypto Equities

Some investors still view crypto as a fad and too speculative for their risk tolerance, but as the industry continues to grow and innovate, new investment options could help to mitigate the risk profiles that spot exposure carries. Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s biggest crypto index fund manager, offers one...
etftrends.com

Closed-End Funds Offering Good Values, Big Income

High yields and above-average income are desirable traits, particularly in today’s climate of depressed bond yields, but those favorable characteristics don’t come cheap. At least, that’s the conventional wisdom. However, some closed-end funds are currently sporting attractive valuations, and that could highlight valuation opportunity with the income-rich Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA: PCEF).
etftrends.com

What Didi’s Delisting Means for Markets and Your Portfolio

The popular Chinese ride-hailing app Didi is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and will move to list in Hong Kong instead, reports CNBC. It’s created a shockwave through an already beleaguered market for Chinese investments internationally, and KraneShares’ CIO Brendan Ahern recently spoke with ETF Trends regarding the process and what it means for investors and markets.
theedgemarkets.com

RHB creates sustainable value through ESG investing

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses and investments worldwide, the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and ESG investing continues to grow. This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for ESG investing where investors seek to further enhance investment resiliency. In anticipation of...
etftrends.com

Right Recipe for Renewables Exposure in This ETF

The universe of renewable energy exchange traded funds expanded rapidly in recent years as investors prioritized clean tech and climate-aware strategies. With that expansion comes more choice, which is always a positive, but investors also need to recognize that not all renewable energy ETFs are cut from the same cloth. Another point worth remembering is that some of the seasoned funds in this category are still relevant.
etftrends.com

Buffered Outcome ETFs: Participate in Markets, Prepare for 2022 Risk

In a market characterized by lofty stock valuations and record low rates, traditional stock/bond portfolios aren’t enough anymore to protect investors from increased risks. Buffered outcome ETFs can help investors stay invested while positioning portfolios for any risk environment. In the upcoming webcast, Buffered Outcome ETFs: Participate in Markets,...
