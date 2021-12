The systematic approach of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (the “Moat Index” or “Index”) to targeting valuation opportunities among the U.S. wide moat opportunity set has driven shifts in its style exposure at various times in the last several years. Notably, the Index developed a value bias in the months following the market turmoil in March 2020 as global economies began shutting down in response to the global pandemic. This served the Moat Index well in the final months of 2020 and into mid-2021.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO