Why Ford is pushing back return-to-office plans until March

Crain's Detroit Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The automaker most recently planned to bring back salaried employees with a new hybrid work model beginning in January. The company...

Benzinga

Why Is Ford Planning To Triple Mustang Mach E EV Production By 2023?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has embarked on an ambitious transformation to EVs which is evident from the company's increased commitment of resources toward this objective. What Happened: Ford is planning to rapidly increase production of its Mustang Mach-Es to meet the increasing demand for the EV, CEO Jim Farley said in a tweet late Friday. The company is planning to begin increasing production in 2022 and ultimately achieve a production rate of over 200,000 units per year in North America and Europe by 2023.
ECONOMY
WALA-TV FOX10

Lyft won't require its staff to return to the office until 2023

(CNN) -- Lyft is giving its employees another year to work remotely, a dramatic step among major businesses that are continuing to delay a return to the office. The rideshare company said Wednesday that it won't require its staff to return to the office until 2023. Lyft did not cite concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant in its statement, instead pointing to the "flexibility" desired by its employees.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Ford delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remained uncertain. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model - a combination of on-site and remote working - before January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

Ford delays return to office for 30,000 workers because of Covid concerns

Ford Motor Co. is pushing its return-to-office date to March over concerns over new Covid-19 concerns, the company said Monday. Assembly line workers returned to work in May 2020, but many office continued to work remotely due to the pandemic. Office workers were getting ready to head back to the office next month, but the new Omicron variant has shifted the company’s plans.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Ford Delays Return-To-Work Hybrid Program Until March Amid Omicron Variant

Ford is once again delaying a return-to-work hybrid plan for salaried employees until March amid concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in its home state of Michigan and the omicron variant. The automaker on Monday informed employees that it now plans to begin a pilot phase for select employees in February...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

Ford Joins Google and Apple in Delaying Return to Office

In the wake of the spreading omicron variant, one more major company is delaying its plans to reopen offices: Ford ( (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report) is pushing back its return-to-work hybrid model from January to March. While assembly line workers have been working at factories since May...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford to begin bringing back most salaried workers in March with new office model

Ford Motor Co. told its salaried employees Monday that work life will begin returning to post-pandemic normal — sort of. The automaker is planning to start a hybrid work model in March that allows workers to combine an off-site work schedule with an on-site work schedule, as demands require. No one will go to the office every single day, as used to happen, unless it's essential to be on-site, Ford spokesperson Monique Brentley confirmed to the Free Press on...
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

Google Delays Plan for Workers to Return to Office in January

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google is indefinitely delaying plans for workers to return to the office, given the spread of the omicron Covid variant and some worker opposition to company-mandated vaccinations. In August, the Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and tech giant said it expected...
BUSINESS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

TSA Extends Mask Requirement Until Mid-March

So there is now a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron. It has now been detected in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration has just announced that masks would be required until Mid-March. Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems."
PUBLIC HEALTH
trendingwork.com

Google postpones new year’s office return plan indefinitely

Google, a subsidiary of the US Alphabet Inc., plans to return to the office in January worldwide amid concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, and resistance to mandatory vaccination. Announced that it will be postponed indefinitely. Google said it expects employees to come to the office about...
BUSINESS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Production Pushed Back Two Days

Though the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was recently revealed in international market form, the 2022 Ford Ranger will soon enter production and mark the beginning of the end for the long-running current-gen model. Back in September, Ford Authority reported that 2022 Ford Ranger production was scheduled to begin at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on December 13th, 2021. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ranger production has been pushed back two days, to December 15th, 2021.
CARS
Mashed

The Kellogg Worker Strike Just Took A Huge Turn

Approximately 1,400 unionized workers at Kellogg Company have been on strike since October 5, 2021, as reported by Associated Press. The result of a breakdown in over a year's worth of contract negotiations, the organized worker strike impacted many of Kellogg's U.S. plants, which produce Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, and many other American breakfast staples.

