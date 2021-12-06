DTE issues storm alert as high winds expected in metro Detroit

DTE Energy issued a storm alert Monday morning as their teams prepare for high winds across the area today.

DTE sent the alert as damaging winds of 45-50 mph are expected and there is a concern of power outages for their customers. A wind advisory begins at 10 a.m.

“Our teams are standing by and ready to respond, and we have additional crews from outside our area ready to join us if needed to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said DTE in a release.

They also warned people to be cautious outside as downed power lines could possibly be hidden under debris, and asked that people not use a portable generator inside a home or business due to carbon monoxide risks.

Customers can report a power outage or downed wire to DTE through the app or by calling 800-477-4747.

