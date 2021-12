Ford CEO James Farley said Thursday that the company will have to scale its EV capacity to compete with Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Speaking to CNBC.com, the head of Ford (NYSE:F) also discussed the auto maker's 12% stake in EV truck and van maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), noting that the firm's well-received IPO "gives us lots of optionality" about what to do with its investment.

