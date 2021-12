Netflix's live-action adaptation of one of the greatest anime series of all time, Cowboy Bebop, made a number of changes when it came the adventures of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, adding to the backgrounds of each of the characters while re-working some of their biggest moments throughout the series. In a recent "aftershow" titled Cowboy Bebop Unlocked, the cast and creative minds behind the new series discuss the controversial ending to the first season of the live-action series that changes things up from the original anime created by Sunrise.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO