ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Grenfell families’ lawyer says David Cameron should appear at inquiry

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SoZk_0dFGojpe00

David Cameron should appear before the Grenfell Tower inquiry after making comments that were “ridiculing” health and safety in the years before the fire, a lawyer has said.

The former Prime Minister made speeches regarding red tape and regulation that had effectively relegated citizens to “a bonfire”, said a barrister representing some of the bereaved and survivors.

Michael Mansfield QC told the public inquiry into the 2017 blaze, which claimed 72 lives, that Mr Cameron should appear at a hearing to explain what he meant by his words.

He needs to be here to answer what he meant

Michael Mansfield QC

In 2010, Mr Cameron had said he wanted to “scrap health and safety rules that put people off”, Mr Mansfield said, and followed this the year after by saying “the shadow” of health and safety was holding people back, adding that this was not “how a great nation was built” and that “Britannia didn’t rule the waves with arm bands on”.

Mr Mansfield said such speeches were “ridiculing, humiliating health and safety, and relegating citizens, as it were, to effectively a bonfire”.

He quoted Mr Cameron as having referred to the “health and safety monster” in 2012.

Mr Mansfield said: “We say he needs to be here to answer what he meant. Because if it’s going to be sent through his proteges, through his ministers, whatever, that he didn’t mean what he said, well let him come and say that.

“But this is what he did say, ‘to kill off the health and safety culture for good’.”

Mr Mansfield, still quoting Mr Cameron, added: “I want 2012 to go down in history not as just the Olympics year or Diamond Jubilee year, but the year we banished a lot of pointless time-wasting from the economy and British life once and for all.

“It has become an albatross around the neck of businesses, costing them billions of pounds a year, a feared health and safety monster to be slain, so that businesses feel they can get on, they can plan, they can invest, they can grow, without feeling they’re going to be strangled by red tape and health and safety regulation.”

Mr Mansfield told the inquiry it was important to “recall” and “relive” the atmosphere of that time “because it could happen again unless it is banished as an approach”.

Module six of the inquiry’s second phase is taking a close look at building regulations and the published guidance on fire safety, including detailed consideration of Government policy on relevant aspects.

As Monday’s hearing opened, inquiry counsel Richard Millett QC urged organisations involved in the inquiry and witnesses to it to “fully embrace their obligations of candour and openness and face up to the stark realities that they reveal”.

He said: “Their written submissions tend to suggest that they have been drafted with fingers crossed. We would urge the witnesses to come in this module to approach their evidence in the full spirit of cooperation and make concessions unhesitatingly where justified on the material.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of disregard for the rules” after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library.One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Grenfell Tower inquiry: Government apologises to victims

The government has admitted a series of failings in the years leading up to the Grenfell Tower disaster and apologised to victims of the fire. Its barrister told the Grenfell Tower public inquiry it was "deeply sorry for its past failures" in overseeing building safety. Jason Beer QC said local...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mansfield
Person
David Cameron
The Independent

Grenfell fire consequence of ‘unbridled passion for deregulation’, inquiry told

The Grenfell Tower fire occurred partly as a result of an “unbridled passion for deregulation”, the inquiry into the deadly blaze has heard.A desire to boost housing construction led to the industry being allowed to exploit regulations, the latest module of the probe was told.A lawyer, representing some of those who survived the fire as well as the loved ones of some who did not, said there had been a “prolonged period of concealment by Government which should properly be regarded as one of the major scandals of our time”.The Grenfell disaster is a predictable, yet unintended consequence of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid inquiry must look at NHS 111 ‘mishandling’, bereaved families say

The inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic should look at the “mishandling” of the NHS 111 service, families bereaved during the crisis have said.In a scathing report, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said the service was inappropriately used to “alleviate the burden on the NHS” with “horrific” consequences.The report, based on a survey of families, said many believed that the service “failed to recognise how seriously ill their relatives were and direct them to appropriate care”.They argue that the service was also quickly “swamped” during the first wave despite the addition of 700 new call...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Grenfell Tower: Governments hid fire safety risks, inquiry hears

Successive governments concealed the extent of fire safety risks to buildings, the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry has heard. Stephanie Barwise QC, a lawyer representing victims of the 2017 disaster, said it was one of the "major scandals of our time". She added the fire was linked to a push to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Health And Safety#Uk#Grenfell Tower#Britannia#Diamond Jubilee Year#British
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘will not have lied’ about parties, whip claims, as pressure rises

Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10, the chief whip insisted after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions as he claimed the Prime Minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street with its “hundreds of offices and rooms”.The chief whip’s defence came after it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.ITV News, which first...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands Boris Johnson answer questions in Commons over Christmas lockdown ‘rule-breaking’

Labour has demanded Boris Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking. The prime minister last week told the Commons there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street – shortly before photos emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz.Some Conservatives, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, have said Mr Johnson's position would be untenable were he found to have lied about the party at his home address.But Conservative ministers spent Sunday trying to downplay the latest revelations of Mr Johnson's festivities in No 10.Education secretary...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces torrid week in Westminster as number of Tory rebels nears 70

Boris Johnson is facing a fight for his political life at Westminster this week as a perfect storm of issues threaten to destabilise his premiership. The PM is set to suffer the government's biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plans to bring in vaccine passports, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them nearing 70.As well as being damaged by scandals over alleged breaches of Covid rules at parties and quizzes during lockdown, and questions over sleaze and corruption, the PM will also go into this week struggling to hold on to a safe Tory heartland seat.Allies...
POLITICS
BBC

David Fuller: Families 'left in the dark' ahead of inquiry

Lawyers for the families of 21 victims of hospital electrician David Fuller say they feel "angry and forgotten" ahead of an inquiry into his crimes. David Fuller, 67, filmed himself abusing at least 100 bodies in two Kent hospital mortuaries over 12 years. An independent inquiry has been launched to...
HEALTH
The Independent

UK court rules on request to send Assange to US for trial

A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.The appellate court ruling handed down...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Conservatives select candidate for Southend West by-election

The Conservative candidate in the by-election contest to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess has said she will “work tirelessly to carry on his legacy”.The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP.Barrister Anna Firth was selected as the Tory candidate for the by-election by Conservative members in Southend West on Saturday.Ms Firth, a councillor in Sevenoaks District Council, said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members.“I want...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy