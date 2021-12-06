ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Ranking Shows Two Bucks County Towns as ‘Most Christmassy’

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQpXb_0dFGoSmB00
Image via JohnJohn1079 at Instagram.

My Dating Adviser set out to evaluate the most Christmassy towns across the union. Two local communities — with red and green deep in their DNAs — made the list, compiled by Amy Pritchett.

Measuring overall jolliness included looking at elements such as:

  • Number of Christmas activities
  • Food
  • Transportation
  • Lodging

Analysts even assessed the chances of each location having a white Christmas.

New Hope ranked No. 5., and Lahaska found a spot on the nice list at No. 96.

New Hope’s 1,540 seasonal events were a major factor in its inclusion. Its average 32-degree temperatures enabled the judges to feel appropriately brisk for hot chocolate and warm cookies.

And the chance of a Dec. 24-25 snow — pegged at 32 percent for 2021 — is just enough to keep kids young and old hopeful.

Lahaska, whose Peddler’s Village is a huge draw, has a steady stream of holiday programming, including a million lights onsite, a 1920s carousel, a expertly crafted gingerbread-house display, and a Santa parade.

More on the most Christmassy spots in the U.S. is at My Dating Adviser.

