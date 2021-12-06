National Ranking Shows Two Bucks County Towns as ‘Most Christmassy’

Image via JohnJohn1079 at Instagram.

My Dating Adviser set out to evaluate the most Christmassy towns across the union. Two local communities — with red and green deep in their DNAs — made the list, compiled by Amy Pritchett.

Measuring overall jolliness included looking at elements such as:

Number of Christmas activities

Food

Transportation

Lodging

Analysts even assessed the chances of each location having a white Christmas.

New Hope ranked No. 5., and Lahaska found a spot on the nice list at No. 96.

New Hope’s 1,540 seasonal events were a major factor in its inclusion. Its average 32-degree temperatures enabled the judges to feel appropriately brisk for hot chocolate and warm cookies.

And the chance of a Dec. 24-25 snow — pegged at 32 percent for 2021 — is just enough to keep kids young and old hopeful.

Lahaska, whose Peddler’s Village is a huge draw, has a steady stream of holiday programming, including a million lights onsite, a 1920s carousel, a expertly crafted gingerbread-house display, and a Santa parade.