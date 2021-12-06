ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Kratos lands international order for Sacramento-built military drones

By Mark Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subsidiary of aerospace defense contractor Kratos Defense & Security Solutions...

The Intercept

Daniel Hale Receives International Whistleblower Award for Drone Document Leak

Daniel Hale, the former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst currently imprisoned for releasing top-secret documents on the government’s drone program, was given an international award for whistleblowing Wednesday. Blueprint for Free Speech, a nonprofit charity based in Australia, gave Hale its international prize, stating that his actions “prompted greater openness from the Obama administration about their drone policy, and greater demands for ongoing accountability to the public.”
MILITARY
aithority.com

US Air Force Orders 15 Silent Arrow Precision Guided Cargo Delivery Drones

World’s First Production 1-Ton Cargo Delivery Drone to be Scaled Down and Flown to Address New Humanitarian and Tactical Markets. Silent Arrow announced the United States Air Force, through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), has awarded the company a contract entitled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent Arrow for Side Door and Palletized Swarm Deployment at High Speeds and Altitudes” effective November 12, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Defense Contractor#Aircraft#Kratos Unmanned Systems
thedrive

Damaged Submarine USS Connecticut Appears In San Diego After Secret Journey From Guam (Updated)

The damaged USS Connecticut's covert journey across the Pacific must have been an arduous and complex affair. The badly damaged Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) has just appeared in San Diego after making a covert transit from Guam, all but certainly sailing the entire way on the surface. It had been staged on that island for around two months following its collision with an underwater seamount in the South China Sea on October 2nd, 2021. Thanks to our friends at @Warshipcam who spotted and identified the submarine entering San Diego Bay on the local San Diego Webcam, we also get a far clearer look at the damage done to the prized submarine—its entire bow sonar dome is indeed missing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane to Launch Hypersonic Aircraft

Stratolaunch’s massive jet is the world’s largest airplane. It made its first flight in Mojave, California, in 2019. Credit: Stratolaunch. Stratolaunch, owner of the world’s largest airplane, has announced a new research contract with the U.S. military to help develop hypersonic weapons. President and COO Zachary Krevor...
MOJAVE, CA
suasnews.com

Skyports Partners with MassDOT to Land its Drone Services in Massachusetts, USA

Skyports, the world-leading drone services provider has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) Aeronautics Division to demonstrate how its drone services could link communities across the Cape Cod region in Massachusetts, USA. MassDOT is investigating the uses of drones as a solution to connecting its remote communities to...
ELECTRONICS
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Buys Land From Military Defense Company For New Project

What do the U.S. Military and Universal Studios have in common?. A missiles manufacturing company, apparently. It’s been more than two years since Universal Orlando officially announced that it would be building a new theme park resort on more than 750 acres of land. The COVID-19 pandemic put a...
ORLANDO, FL
Metro International

Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition – source

WASHINGTON/HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden’s Saab, U.S. rival Boeing, France’s Dassault and Britain’s...
MILITARY
