CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said a man confessed to shooting and killing his own wife after a dispute on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Officers say they responded to a home along Tangle Ridge Drive SE in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police said Reginald McDonald admitted to them he had shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, after a domestic dispute unfolded. While McDonald was taken into custody without incident, his wife died on the scene from her injuries.

3 DAYS AGO