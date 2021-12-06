Planning An 'And Just Like That' Viewing Party

(AGAIN, WE’RE WARNING YOU: HUGE, HUGE SPOILERS FOR AND JUST LIKE THAT…. EPISODE 1!) The first episode of AJLT shows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris Noth) enjoying a happy home life. In one scene, Carrie returns after a long day to their palatial apartment just in time to help her husband prepare a dinner of Copper River sockeye salmon. (Yes, Big notes that Carrie—who used to keep sweaters in her stove—has come as long way as a home cook!) They put on an old Todd Rundgren album, as they started a new tradition during the COVID-19 lockdown of listening to a different one of Big’s vinyl records every night, and they have a fun, flirtatious time dancing around and drinking wine. In other words, it’s what Carrie and Big are like when they’re at their best. And also, perhaps tellingly, like how they were together on Sex and the City‘s Season 4 finale episode, “I Heart NY,” right before Big left by moving to Napa.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO