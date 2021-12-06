ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Restaurant Apologizes for Turning Away Armed Officers: 'We Made a Mistake'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hilda and Jesse, a trendy restaurant in San Francisco, initially defended its decision to ask the officers to leave, saying their weapons made staff feel...

www.newsweek.com

dan
6d ago

Police officers are generally “always” armed…this is just “liberal discrimination” from liberals who claim to be inclusive to all…

God bless amerca??????
6d ago

We need to shut down places like this . If they don’t like the law most likely they have something illegal going on in their restaurant boycott any place like this and any place that supports the racist group BLM

