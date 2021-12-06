Restaurant Apologizes for Turning Away Armed Officers: 'We Made a Mistake'

It was a scene that strikes fear into the heart of every driver: A man was driving down a street in Brazil when a 10-year-old girl dashed in front of his car while chasing a ball. He slammed on the brakes but couldn’t avoid an impact. Thankfully, the child, Haghatta, was not gravely injured, but she was rushed to the hospital nevertheless. The driver watched helplessly as her small body was loaded into the ambulance, and he broke down in tears of anguish and worry. That’s when he received comfort from a very unlikely source!

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO