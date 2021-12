It’s that time of the year again when automakers are heading to Northern Europe to test their new products in cold and snowy conditions. Our spies are always in the right place at the right time and this time around, they were able to catch a prototype of the refreshed Audi E-Tron testing in Sweden. What you see in the gallery below is a camouflaged trial car that shows an updated front end ahead of its market launch next year.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO