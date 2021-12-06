ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO: No ‘doomsday,’ but malaria fight disrupted by pandemic

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says the global response to the longtime threat of malaria has taken a hit as the...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

WHO nations launch steps toward deal to fight pandemics

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization hailing a key step by its member states on Wednesday to launch work toward an international agreement to help prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics in the wake of COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consensus decision during a special session of the U.N. health agency’s members was a “cause for celebration.” It sets off work to establish an “intergovernmental negotiating body” to draft an agreement on pandemics that will take several years to be finalized, if concluded at all.
WORLD
wcny.org

Fighting Future Pandemics

On the season premiere of Cycle of Health, Fighting Future Pandemics. We talk with four experts from Syracuse University about what we've learned through Covid-19 and apply that to preventing future outbreaks. And we go under the microscope in an S.U. physics lab to learn about their research into viral uptake.
SYRACUSE, NY
dallassun.com

Covid disruption has drastic effect on malaria deaths WHO data

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the disruption of the Covid pandemic has seen malaria cases soar by 14 million year-on-year and the disease's 2020 death toll jump to 627,000, setting back the fight to eliminate it. The UN health agency's annual World Malaria Report, which tracks control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doomsday#Malaria#Associated Press Geneva#Ap#U N
KEYT

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Professor Sarah Gilbert said in excerpts released before a speech Monday night that the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost” because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic. Gilbert says “the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious or more lethal or both.” Britain’s health secretary says the country has confirmed over 300 omicron variant infections so far, and has restricted travel from several African nations. But he says the omicron variant is being transmitted locally in several areas in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Malaria deaths rise by 69,000 in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions, says WHO

DAKAR (Reuters) – Healthcare disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic helped malaria kill 69,000 more people in 2020 than the previous year, but a worst-case scenario was averted, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In total over 627,000 people globally – most of them babies in the poorest parts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

First News: Pandemic Caused Malaria Increase

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free. Malaria cases and deaths went up last year because of the COVID pandemic, says new data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO says global inequities prevent elimination of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria

Geneva [Switzerland], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Economic and health inequalities remain a major obstacle toward achieving global and national targets in eliminating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report released on Thursday. The report, titled "State of inequality: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria," is the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alreporter.com

Courts embrace technology after pandemic disruption

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit America in March 2020, courts across the country had to begin transforming within weeks to keep the gears of justice turning. But Alabama courts were actually ahead of the curve in many ways according to Pike County Circuit Clerk Jamie Scarbrough, who served as the president of the Alabama Circuit Clerks Association when the crisis hit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy