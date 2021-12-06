Scientists Find Mussels Thought to Be Over 100 Years Old in Wisconsin River
The scientists found a cluster of old spectaclecase mussels—a species native to the United States that is now...www.newsweek.com
The scientists found a cluster of old spectaclecase mussels—a species native to the United States that is now...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1