Plumber Who Discovered Cash in the Walls of Joel Osteen's Megachurch Demands Reward
A plumber has insisted his discovery of cash and cheques could help police solve a 2014 case of theft at the...www.newsweek.com
A plumber has insisted his discovery of cash and cheques could help police solve a 2014 case of theft at the...www.newsweek.com
However his discovery did bring knowledge to the fact the Mr.OLSTEEN WAS A CROOKED ,TWISTED MINDED ,CORRUPT INDIVIDUAL.
Those church members of his believe anything Joel says because they don't have no personal relationship with the Lord.
Comments / 27