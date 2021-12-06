ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Plumber Who Discovered Cash in the Walls of Joel Osteen's Megachurch Demands Reward

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A plumber has insisted his discovery of cash and cheques could help police solve a 2014 case of theft at the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 27

Savannah Smo
6d ago

However his discovery did bring knowledge to the fact the Mr.OLSTEEN WAS A CROOKED ,TWISTED MINDED ,CORRUPT INDIVIDUAL.

Reply(2)
9
God's Chosen One
6d ago

Those church members of his believe anything Joel says because they don't have no personal relationship with the Lord.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
655K+
Followers
73K+
Post
692M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy