BidMind, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has announced the release of its new geofencing feature, GeoNow. GeoNow, which is being made available worldwide, is a powerful advertising tool for in-app, web, and CTV ad environments that can lend a critical helping hand to physical retail and service locations struggling to make the most of limited foot traffic during pandemic times. What makes GeoNow stand out is that it provides users the option of running geofencing on multiple platforms simultaneously. With GeoNow, businesses have the ability to make the most of their marketing budgets, and advertisers have the power to directly connect customers with businesses whenever they are nearby each other.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO