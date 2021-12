Natural language and analytics company Arria NLG has acquired Boost Sport AI, a sports data startup, as it looks to help groups across sports get more out of advanced stats. Boost Sport, led by CEO and former professional basketball player Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, started as a computer vision tool to help college basketball coaches track their players. Boost Sport licensed Arria’s tech to automatically generate simple insights from the data in normal language. It then partnered with Arria as it expanded its client base beyond teams, building tools for content companies and sports marketers looking to integrate relevant stats into their copy...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO