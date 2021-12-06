US expected to declare diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, China threatens 'countermeasures'

T he United States may announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics this week, and China is not happy about it.

The Biden administration is expected to declare a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics later this week, according to CNN . In response, the Chinese government is already threatening countermeasures against such a restriction.

Those calling for a boycott are "grandstanding," alleged Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesman at a news conference . "The U.S. should stop politicizing sports and hyping up the so-called 'diplomatic boycott' so as not to affect China-US dialogue and cooperation in important areas."

"If the U.S. insists on willfully clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures," Lijian said.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report.

Biden previously stated the administration would consider a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics but had not committed to it.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi advocated for a boycott in May, stating, "We cannot proceed as if nothing is wrong about the Olympics going to China. Other lawmakers in Congress have echoed these remarks. China declared the motion by Pelosi to be "full of lies and disinformation."

Several lawmakers have voiced their support for a diplomatic boycott , calling it a "no-brainer."

A diplomatic boycott would mean no U.S. government officials would appear at the Beijing Olympics. However, U.S. athletes could still compete if they so desired.

The last time the U.S. entirely boycotted an Olympic Games was in 1980 when President Jimmy Carter boycotted the event in Moscow due to the Soviet Union invading Afghanistan in 1979.

