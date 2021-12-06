Mental Wellness Monday: Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

(CBS4) – Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically sets in this time of year. It’s characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting four to five months per year. Symptoms include low mood, low motivation, and a desire to isolate.
“It really is a depression that meets all the signs and symptoms, but it has that seasonal course,” says Dr. Anat Geva, clinical psychologist with the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. “To be diagnosed with SAD, the person would need to have more of these depressive episodes happening during the winter for example, than...
