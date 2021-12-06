Mental Wellness Monday: Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal Mood Disorder (SMD) is classified as a mild form of depression that affects individuals during the fall and winter months due to lack of sunlight. The difference between this condition and other forms of depression on the mental health spectrum is the specific timing and environment within which it occurs. Older adults may be more susceptible to developing SMD due to the body’s decreased ability to convert and absorb vitamin D. Deficiencies in vitamin D can lead to excessive fatigue and depressed moods. Although each case is unique, doctors have developed theories around causes of SMD and the most effective methods of prevention.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO