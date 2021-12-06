ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Wellness Monday: Identifying and treating seasonal affective disorder

By Dan Mannarino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about seasonal affective disorder, SAD for short, or sometimes also called seasonal depression....

Psych Centra

Treating Hoarding Disorder: What Are My Options?

Therapies for hoarding focus on the underlying beliefs and motivations. Most people have possessions they find useful or meaningful. It would probably be difficult to part with your favorite sweater, the tickets from your first music concert, or even your best coffee mug. But a person with hoarding disorder is...
MENTAL HEALTH
bizjournals

COVID-19 and Seasonal Affective Disorder: How this winter is different

Winter may seem like a natural time to stay inside for entire weekends, eat a bowl of soup and curl up on the couch binge-watching your favorite shows. But for five percent of Americans, what they’re feeling isn’t a natural transition. In fact, they may be experiencing symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year.
MENTAL HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. psychologists share how to manage seasonal affective disorder

As people set clocks to “fall back” for daylight savings each year, they invite a shorter daytime into their lives. Experts from U.Va. Health and the School of Medicine explains the winter blues known as seasonal affective disorder that often come with a shortened daytime. Despite the high prevalence of seasonal affective disorder, leaders of student organizations offer ways to conquer the seasonal blues and to maintain a healthy lifestyle even during the cold winter months.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
#Depression#Psychiatry#Nyu Langone#Mental Wellness
psychologytoday.com

When Is a Mentally Disordered Person Dangerous?

Individuals with a non-paranoid form of mental illness are not likely to be dangerous. Obtrusive or inappropriate behavior is understandably concerning to others, but does not necessarily augur violence. The mixture of mental illness and substance abuse is potentially dangerous. How do you know if a seemingly unstable neighbor is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Midland Daily News

MidMichigan Health: Understanding seasonal affective disorder

It’s once again the time of year when we must confront the cyclic moods we refer to as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D. Each year during the winter months, some individuals experience depression that is cyclic and predictable. S.A.D. symptoms can occur as early as September, or when Daylight Savings time changes take effect in early November, and can last until as late as May.
MENTAL HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

Tackling Seasonal Mood Disorder

Seasonal Mood Disorder (SMD) is classified as a mild form of depression that affects individuals during the fall and winter months due to lack of sunlight. The difference between this condition and other forms of depression on the mental health spectrum is the specific timing and environment within which it occurs. Older adults may be more susceptible to developing SMD due to the body’s decreased ability to convert and absorb vitamin D. Deficiencies in vitamin D can lead to excessive fatigue and depressed moods. Although each case is unique, doctors have developed theories around causes of SMD and the most effective methods of prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
manisteenews.com

What to know about Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter months

If you feel symptoms of depression or less energy during the winter months, you may be one of millions of Americans experiencing Seasonal affective disorder. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons, and SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. Most people experiencing SAD see symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping energy and making people feel moody, according to the Mayo Clinic. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Affective Disorder Is More Likely To Set In

(CBS4) – Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically sets in this time of year. It’s characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting four to five months per year. Symptoms include low mood, low motivation, and a desire to isolate. “It really is a depression that meets all the signs and symptoms, but it has that seasonal course,” says Dr. Anat Geva, clinical psychologist with the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. “To be diagnosed with SAD, the person would need to have more of these depressive episodes happening during the winter for example, than...
MENTAL HEALTH
stthomas.edu

In the News: Dr. Roxanne Prichard on Seasonal Affective Disorder

Professor of neuroscience and psychology Dr. Roxanne Prichard joined WCCO Radio to discuss seasonal affective disorder. In the interview she explains the significance of daylight for our mental health. She also offers possible treatment options for those who are feeling the effects of the loss of daylight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
30Seconds

Holistic Health Remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to Beat the Winter Blues Naturally

Daylight saving time ended, and with the shorter, darker days, millions of people will struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a condition that typically affects people in the colder, darker months. Women are more than four times as likely as men to struggle with it. Symptoms include sadness, moodiness and lack of energy that begins in the fall and continues through winter.
HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Students Sew Bags to Support Teens Battling Mental Health Disorders

The high school junior sat down, lined up his fabric and gently pressed his toes down on the foot pedal as the sewing machine started to whirr. “I’ve been taught to sew by hand but never by machine,” said 16-year-old Erick Alvarado. “It makes me feel good because I’m making something for someone else.”
KIDS
Science News

Can psychedelics meet their potential for treating mental health disorders?

Kanu Caplash was lying on a futon in a medical center in Connecticut, wearing an eye mask and listening to music. But his mind was far away, tunneling down through layer upon layer of his experiences. As part of a study of MDMA, a psychedelic drug also known as molly or ecstasy, Caplash was on an inner journey to try to ease his symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Does use of electronic devices affect mental traits?

In a study published in Addiction Biology, investigators found significant associations between use of electronic devices and signs of depression and anxiety, as well as cigarette smoking and alcohol drinking. The team also found certain genetic variants that were linked with these traits. The study included data on thousands of...
MENTAL HEALTH
mibluesperspectives.com

Gift Guide for Mental Well-Being

Managing stress and anxiety is a constant challenge. The holiday season can add extra pressures. This year consider ways to support the mental well-being of your friends and loved ones. It can be through small actions like phone calls or text messages to check in – or with bigger gestures of a card or a gift.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Illini

Therapist shares tips for seasonal affective disorder

As the sun sets earlier and the temperatures drop, it’s common to feel depressed during the cold, dark winter months. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is the official term for this type of depression. SAD can affect anyone, especially those living in places, such as Illinois, where the sun is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

