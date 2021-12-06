ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese protest military coup, deal that reinstated PM

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities. They are the...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for a civilian government. Thursday’s rallies came just days after the military signed a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government. The deal came almost a month after the generals orchestrated a coup that saw the premier deposed and dozens of politicians and activists detained. Meanwhile, Sudanese Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement said that 17 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the restive province of West Darfur last week.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Sudanese Politicians Detained in Coup Start Hunger Strike

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and civilians from...
PROTESTS
omahanews.net

Protesters demand Ukrainian president quit on day of planned coup

A large crowd has taken to the streets of Kiev demanding the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the same day that he claimed a Russian-backed coup d'etat would be launched against his government. The demonstrations, which kicked off on Wednesday, are understood to have included members of Ukrainian...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Coup#Khartoum#Port Sudan#Cairo#Protest Riot#Associated Press Cairo#Ap#Omdurman
kalw.org

Media Roundtable: Mass protests against the coup d'état in Sudan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest developments in Sudan. On October 25, ,Sudan’s military seized power in a coup, arrested leading civilian politicians and declared a state of emergency. Since then, 42 people have been killed in mass anti-military protests. Hundreds have been arrested.
PROTESTS
The Independent

US journalist freed in Lebanon after call by rights groups

Lebanese authorities freed Wednesday a freelance American journalist who was detained in Beirut last month. The release came just hours after two international human rights groups called her detention arbitrary and demanded that she be set free. Nada Homsi, the journalist, said after her release that her arrest was part of an intimidation campaign used by Lebanon s security agencies against foreign journalists. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Homsi was arrested without a judicial order on Nov. 16 by members of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate. The reasons for the raid remain unknown and her detention is now...
U.S. POLITICS
Middletown Press

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising...
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

Thousands Protest Sudan's October Coup

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators rallied in the capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country Monday to protest the country's October military coup. Demonstrators said police fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching near the presidential palace. The Associated Press reported that protests also took place Monday in cities outside...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KEYT

Cambodian mass trial against government opponents reopens

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A mass trial of critics and opponents of Cambodia’s government has resumed amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the country. Only six of 44 defendants summoned by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court turned up at Tuesday’s trial session. Among those defendants at the reopened trial was a Cambodian-American lawyer who called the hearings a “political theater”. The case, which comes amid a wave of defeats for democratic reformers in Southeast Asia, is a reminder that many countries in the region have judiciaries that are used by governments to harass and punish their opponents. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years and says he intends to stay in office until 2028. Last week, he endorsed one of his sons to be his successor.
WORLD
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
The Independent

‘A historic day’: Uyghurs celebrate genocide ruling and call for action from world leaders

The Uyghur diaspora has called on world leaders to take “meaningful action” after an independent tribunal ruled that China is committing genocide in its most northwesterly region.The verdict comes amid growing pressure on China over the mass incarceration of hundreds of thousands of Muslim ethnic minorities since 2017.On Thursday, the Uyghur Tribunal - an unofficial body based in London - found the People’s Republic of China (PRC) guilty of genocide due to its birth prevention policies, which the panel argued “intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs” in Xinjiang province.The nine panellists determined that forced birth control practices...
WORLD
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in 'suspected racial profiling incidents' after country closed it borders due to Omicron

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police. Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country where some people equate more immigrants with a rise in crime, although foreign labor is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.
WORLD
KEYT

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group. In a statement Monday, the ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.” It also says countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, including disconnecting the service. The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came days after it was revealed that NSO spyware had been used to hack U.S. State Department employees in Africa.
WORLD
Reuters

Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a...
WORLD
KEYT

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses. It’s a move China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support.” The administration, however, won’t dispatch U.S. dignitaries to attend the games. Psaki says the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and says the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy