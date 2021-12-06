Sudanese protest military coup, deal that reinstated PM

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said.
In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television.
The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law.
However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
