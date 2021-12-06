'Fortnite' Chapter 3: How To Get the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things. First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO