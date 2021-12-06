ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Chiral TADF-active polymers for high-efficiency, circularly polarized organic light-emitting diodes

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beam of light can be divided into left-handed and right-handed polarized light by physical methods. Chiral fluorescent materials can emit different left-handed and right-handed polarized light when they are excited, which is called circularly polarized luminescence (CPL). To take full advantage of this property, circularly polarized organic light-emitting diodes (CP-OLEDs)...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Efficient organic solar cells processed from green solvents

(Nanowerk News) A small guest molecule in the right place makes it possible to produce energy-efficient organic solar cells using eco-friendly solvents. A record efficiency over 17% is demonstrated. In addition, solar cells with larger areas can be produced. “This is a major step towards large-scale industrial manufacture of efficient and stable organic solar cells”, says Feng Gao, professor in the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM) at Linköping University.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A chiral interlocking auxiliary strategy for the synthesis of mechanically planar chiral rotaxanes

Rotaxanes can display molecular chirality solely due to the mechanical bond between the axle and encircling macrocycle without the presence of covalent stereogenic units. However, the synthesis of such molecules remains challenging. We have discovered a combination of reaction partners that function as a chiral interlocking auxiliary to both orientate a macrocycle and, effectively, load it onto a new axle. Here we use these substrates to demonstrate the potential of a chiral interlocking auxiliary strategy for the synthesis of mechanically planar chiral rotaxanes by producing a range of examples with high enantiopurity (93"“99% e.e.), including so-called 'impossible' rotaxanes whose axles lack any functional groups that would allow their direct synthesis by other means. Intriguingly, by varying the order of bond-forming steps, we can effectively choose which end of an axle the macrocycle is loaded onto, enabling the synthesis of both hands of a single target using the same reactions and building blocks.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Emitting Diodes#Polymers#Chirality#Cpel#Iccas#Tadf Emitters#Triplet Excitons#Iqe#Angewandte Chemie#Benzophenone
Nature.com

Yolk"“shell structured magnetic mesoporous silica: a novel and highly efficient adsorbent for removal of methylene blue

In this study, a novel magnetic mesoporous silica with yolk"“shell structure (Fe3O4@Void@m.SiO2) was successfully synthesized via a polymer-template assisted method. The Fe3O4@Void@m.SiO2 was characterized by using FT-IR, EDS, SEM, TEM, VSM, PXRD and nitrogen adsorption"“desorption analyses. The Fe3O4@Void@m.SiO2 nanocomposite showed high efficiency in adsorption of an organic dye and water pollutant called methylene blue (MB) with 98.2% removal capability. Furthermore, the effect of different parameters in the adsorption of MB was investigated. Different models of kinetic were examined and compared with each other. The recoverability and reusability of designed Fe3O4@Void@m.SiO2 material were also studied under applied conditions.
CHEMISTRY
DIY Photography

Godox’s third generation of “Quicker” QTIII series strobes bring LED modelling light and more efficient bulb design

Although the Godox M600D LED light might not quite be official yet, Godox has announced three new strobes in its QT series today. The QT series is Godox’s line of “Quicker” AC-powered studio strobe lights offering HSS up to 1/8000th of a second as well as short flash durations with t0.1 times as fast as 1/29,600th of a second. Today’s announcement brings the third generation of QT lights with the Godox QT400III, QT600III and a very powerful QT1200III.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Optimized method to detect high-dimensional entanglement

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Zizhu from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, proposed an optimized detection method for high-dimensional entanglement for the first time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dilution effect for highly efficient multiple-component organic solar cells

Although the multiple-component (MC) blend strategy has been frequently used as a very effective way to improve the performance of organic solar cells (OSCs), there is a strong need to understand the fundamental working mechanism and material selection rule for achieving optimal MC-OSCs. Here we present the 'dilution effect' as the mechanism for MC-OSCs, where two highly miscible components are molecularly intermixed. Contrary to the aggregation-induced non-radiative decay, the dilution effect enables higher luminescence quantum efficiencies and open-circuit voltages (VOC) in MC-OSCs via suppressed electron"“vibration coupling. The continuously broadened bandgap together with reduced electron"“vibration coupling also explains the composition-dependent VOC in ternary blends well. Moreover, we show that electrons can transfer between different acceptors, depending on the energy offset between them, which contributes to the largely unperturbed charge transport and high fill factors in MC-OSCs. The discovery of the dilution effect enables the demonstration of a high power conversion efficiency of 18.31% in an MC-OSC.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A geometric criterion for the optimal spreading of active polymers in porous media

Efficient navigation through disordered, porous environments poses a major challenge for swimming microorganisms and future synthetic cargo-carriers. We perform Brownian dynamics simulations of active stiff polymers undergoing run-reverse dynamics, and so mimic bacterial swimming, in porous media. In accord with experiments of Escherichia coli, the polymer dynamics are characterized by trapping phases interrupted by directed hopping motion through the pores. Our findings show that the spreading of active agents in porous media can be optimized by tuning their run lengths, which we rationalize using a coarse-grained model. More significantly, we discover a geometric criterion for the optimal spreading, which emerges when their run lengths are comparable to the longest straight path available in the porous medium. Our criterion unifies results for porous media with disparate pore sizes and shapes and for run-and-tumble polymers. It thus provides a fundamental principle for optimal transport of active agents in densely-packed biological and environmental settings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unveiling charge dynamics of visible light absorbing oxysulfide for efficient overall water splitting

Oxysulfide semiconductor, Y2Ti2O5S2, has recently discovered its exciting potential for visible-light-induced overall water splitting, and therefore, imperatively requires the probing of unknown fundamental charge loss pathways to engineer the photoactivity enhancement. Herein, transient diffuse reflectance spectroscopy measurements are coupled with theoretical calculations to unveil the nanosecond to microsecond time range dynamics of the photogenerated charge carriers. In early nanosecond range, the pump-fluence-dependent decay dynamics of the absorption signal is originated from the bimolecular recombination of mobile charge carriers, in contrast, the power-law decay kinetics in late microsecond range is dominated by hole detrapping from exponential tail trap states of valence band. A well-calibrated theoretical model estimates various efficiency limiting material parameters like recombination rate constant, n-type doping density and tail-states parameters. Compared to metal oxides, longer effective carrier lifetime ~6"‰ns is demonstrated. Different design routes are proposed to realize efficiency beyond 10% for commercial solar-to-hydrogen production from oxysulfide photocatalysts.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Exotic six-quark particle predicted by supercomputers

The predicted existence of an exotic particle made up of six elementary particles known as quarks by RIKEN researchers could deepen our understanding of how quarks combine to form the nuclei of atoms. Quarks are the fundamental building blocks of matter. The nuclei of atoms consist of protons and neutrons,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Biodiversity collections enable foundational and data skills

The task of training an effective cadre of biodiversity scientists has grown more challenging in recent years, as foundational skills and knowledge in organismal biology have increasingly required complementary data skills and knowledge. Writing in BioScience, Dr. Anna K. Monfils, of Central Michigan University, and colleagues identify one way to address this training conundrum: biodiversity collections. Biodiversity collections operate at the nexus of foundational biological practice and contemporary data science, a product of their role as curator of not only specimens themselves but also the specimens' associated data and network of data resources (referred to as the "extended specimen").
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New state of matter: Crystalline and flowing at the same time

Through their research efforts, the team was able to finally disprove an intuitive assumption that in order for two particles of matter to merge and form larger units (i.e. aggregates or clusters), they must be attracted to each other. As early as the turn of the century, a team of soft matter physicists headed by Christos Likos of the University of Vienna predicted on the basis of theoretical considerations that this does not necessarily have to be the case. They suggested that purely repulsive particles could also form clusters, provided they are fully overlapping and that their repulsion fulfills certain mathematical criteria.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers develop advanced catalysts for clean hydrogen production

Oregon State University research into the design of catalysts has shown that hydrogen can be cleanly produced with much greater efficiency and at a lower cost than is possible with current commercially available catalysts. A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of elastic spin with chiral meta-sources

Directional routing of one-way classical wave has raised tremendous interests about spin-related phenomena. This sparks specifically the elastic wave study of pseudo-spin in meta-structures to perform robust manipulations. Unlike pseudo-spin in mathematics, the intrinsic spin angular momentum of elastic wave is predicted quite recently which exhibits selective excitation of unidirectional propagation even in conventional solids. However, due to the challenge of building up chiral elastic sources, the experimental observation of intrinsic spin of elastic wave is still missing. Here, we successfully measure the elastic spin in Rayleigh and Lamb modes by adopting elaborately designed chiral meta-sources that excite locally rotating displacement polarization. We observe the unidirectional routing of chiral elastic waves, characterize the different elastic spins along different directions, and demonstrate the spin-momentum locking in broad frequency ranges. We also find the selective one-way Lamb wave carries opposite elastic spin on two plate surfaces in additional to the source chirality.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Superheavy science: Lab's actinide abilities enable the discovery of new elements

It's elemental—scientists agree that the periodic table is incomplete. And when it comes to unveiling parts of the periodic table yet undiscovered, the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is doing some heavy lifting. A combination of unique facilities, people with specific skills and expertise, and a storied...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy