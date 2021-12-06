Chiral TADF-active polymers for high-efficiency, circularly polarized organic light-emitting diodes

Oxysulfide semiconductor, Y2Ti2O5S2, has recently discovered its exciting potential for visible-light-induced overall water splitting, and therefore, imperatively requires the probing of unknown fundamental charge loss pathways to engineer the photoactivity enhancement. Herein, transient diffuse reflectance spectroscopy measurements are coupled with theoretical calculations to unveil the nanosecond to microsecond time range dynamics of the photogenerated charge carriers. In early nanosecond range, the pump-fluence-dependent decay dynamics of the absorption signal is originated from the bimolecular recombination of mobile charge carriers, in contrast, the power-law decay kinetics in late microsecond range is dominated by hole detrapping from exponential tail trap states of valence band. A well-calibrated theoretical model estimates various efficiency limiting material parameters like recombination rate constant, n-type doping density and tail-states parameters. Compared to metal oxides, longer effective carrier lifetime ~6"‰ns is demonstrated. Different design routes are proposed to realize efficiency beyond 10% for commercial solar-to-hydrogen production from oxysulfide photocatalysts.
