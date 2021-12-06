Geospace Dynamics Constellation: Exploring the heart of space weather

Florida Tech’s Orbital Robotic Interaction, On-orbit servicing and Navigation (ORION) Lab is working on a new way to assist with the growing problem of space debris. Led by Markus Wilde, aerospace engineering associate professor, Brian Kish, aerospace and flight test engineering associate professor, and Ryan White, mathematical sciences assistant professor, a multidisciplinary team of graduate and undergraduate students is developing image processing software, artificial intelligence algorithms, and guidance laws to identify and track features on space objects and to prepare for removal of space junk. The algorithms locate where a servicing satellite could attach to a client spacecraft without damaging its delicate (and very expensive) parts, such as a solar panel or an antenna. The same algorithms can also be used for spacecraft locating and removing space debris, enabling them to capture and stabilize large, non-cooperative, tumbling debris objects.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO