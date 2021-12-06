ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deep learning model rapidly predicts the 3D shapes of drug-like molecules

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cover picture for the articleIn their quest to discover effective new medicines, scientists search for drug-like molecules that can attach to disease-causing proteins and change their functionality. It is crucial that they know the 3D shape of a molecule to understand how it will attach to specific surfaces of the protein. But a...

Phys.org

Teaching an old chemical new tricks

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but can you do new tricks with old chemical catalysts? Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor John E. Moses and his team have paired a catalyst called "Barton's base" developed in the 1980s with a new family of chemical reactions. This powerful combination results in a chemical transformation that happens within minutes or even seconds. Their new chemistry can accelerate the generation of complex molecules needed for biomedical research, drug development, and materials science.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Study shows how machine learning could improve COVID-19 predictive models

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, case rates have ebbed and flowed in ways that have been hard for epidemiological models to predict. A new study by mathematicians from Brown University uses an advanced machine learning technique to explore the strengths and weaknesses of commonly used models, and suggests ways of making them more predictive.
PROVIDENCE, RI
towardsdatascience.com

Four Deep Learning Papers to Read in December 2021

From Sensory Substitution to Decision Transformers, Persistent Evolution Strategies and Sharpness-Aware Minimization. Welcome to the December edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. So without further ado: Here are my four favourite papers that I read in November 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.
SCIENCE
uw.edu

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, researchers describe the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures. Proteins, which are string-like molecules found in every cell,...
SEATTLE, WA
aithority.com

Rigetti Enhances Predictive Weather Modeling with Quantum Machine Learning

Rigetti Computing, a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced it has developed an effective solution to a weather modeling problem using quantum computers. Building on existing machine learning workflows, the company applied a combination of classical and quantum machine learning techniques to produce high-quality synthetic weather radar data and improve classical models for storm prediction. The work was performed on Rigetti’s 32-qubit system, demonstrating that practical applications are within reach for near-term quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A geometric deep learning approach to predict binding conformations of bioactive molecules

Understanding the interactions formed between a ligand and its molecular target is key to guiding the optimization of molecules. Different experimental and computational methods have been applied to better understanding these intermolecular interactions. Here we report a method based on geometric deep learning that is capable of predicting the binding conformations of ligands to protein targets. The model learns a statistical potential based on the distance likelihood, which is tailor-made for each ligand"“target pair. This potential can be coupled with global optimization algorithms to reproduce the experimental binding conformations of ligands. We show that the potential based on distance likelihood, described here, performs similarly or better than well-established scoring functions for docking and screening tasks. Overall, this method represents an example of how artificial intelligence can be used to improve structure-based drug design.
SCIENCE
aao.org

Deep-learning algorithm assesses severity of ROP

Review of: Evaluation of a deep learning-derived quantitative retinopathy of prematurity severity scale. Campbell J, Kim S, Brown J, et al. Ophthalmology, July 2021. Using clinical examination images, investigators reviewed and evaluated the feasibility and reproducibility of a quantitative vascular severity scale for assessing retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) cases. Study...
SCIENCE
Dezeen

Enscape brings architectural visualisation into 3D modelling software

Dezeen promotion: architects can now create visualisations of their projects directly in CAD, using Enscape's real-time rendering plug-in. Rendering plug-in Enscape offers a range of tools for turning digital models into photorealistic images and animations, and can also produce 3D walkthroughs that users can explore on screen or in virtual reality.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Optimized method to detect high-dimensional entanglement

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Zizhu from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, proposed an optimized detection method for high-dimensional entanglement for the first time.
SCIENCE
Lumia UK

Finding and fixing bugs with deep learning

Finding and fixing bugs in code is a time-consuming, and often frustrating, part of everyday work for software developers. Can deep learning address this problem and help developers deliver better software, faster? In a new paper, Self-Supervised Bug Detection and Repair, presented at the 2021 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2021), we show a promising deep learning model, which we call BugLab. BugLab can be taught to detect and fix bugs, without using labelled data, through a “hide and seek” game.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
rstudio.com

Using Keras for Deep Learning with R

We are excited to announce new developments in Keras for R. Together with our current integration with torch, data scientists can use the most popular and powerful deep learning frameworks all within R. Expand data science capabilities with deep learning. Data scientists use machine learning to create models that improve...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

A deep generative model for molecule optimization via one fragment modification

Molecule optimization is a critical step in drug development to improve the desired properties of drug candidates through chemical modification. We have developed a novel deep generative model, Modof, over molecular graphs for molecule optimization. Modof modifies a given molecule through the prediction of a single site of disconnection at the molecule and the removal and/or addition of fragments at that site. A pipeline of multiple, identical Modof models is implemented into Modof-pipe to modify an input molecule at multiple disconnection sites. Here we show that Modof-pipe is able to retain major molecular scaffolds, allow controls over intermediate optimization steps and better constrain molecule similarities. Modof-pipe outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on benchmark datasets. Without molecular similarity constraints, Modof-pipe achieves 81.2% improvement in the octanol"“water partition coefficient, penalized by synthetic accessibility and ring size, and 51.2%, 25.6% and 9.2% improvement if the optimized molecules are at least 0.2, 0.4 and 0.6 similar to those before optimization, respectively. Modof-pipe is further enhanced into Modof-pipem to allow modification of one molecule to multiple optimized ones. Modof-pipem achieves additional performance improvement, at least 17.8% better than Modof-pipe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-shot learning goes 3D

A monolithic three-dimensional integrated system based on CMOS logic, compute-in-memory and associative memory can be used to efficiently implement one-shot learning. Deep neural networks are highly effective at processing visual and speech data. However, they typically require an immense amount of training data and processing power to achieve state-of-the-art accuracy1. They also struggle to adapt to new classes of sample data and must be re-trained to extract information2. One promising approach to alleviate the training data requirements and enable adaptability is to use memory augmented neural networks3, where an attentional memory is added to store the features extracted from the neural network. An important application of such systems is one-shot (or few-shot) learning4, which requires only one (or a few) training sample(s) for each class. Here the stored features in the attentional memory are retrieved for predictions based on their distances (for example, cosine distance and Hamming distance) to the new query sample. Hardware implementation of one-/few-shot learning using conventional von Neumann architectures is challenging due to energy-consuming and long-latency data movement between the computing unit and memory5. It is, instead, preferable to perform the computation required by the deep neural networks and attentional memory directly within memory6. Reporting at the 2021 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting in San Francisco, Jianshi Tang, Huaqiang Wu and colleagues now demonstrate a monolithic three-dimensional (3D) integrated system that is based on resistive random-access memory (RRAM) and can compactly and energy efficiently implement one-/few-shot learning7.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
healthitanalytics.com

Deep Learning Analyzes Genetics For Aortic Aneurysm Risk

- To identify patients at high risk of aortic aneurysm, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers used deep learning to analyze how genetics could impact aorta size. According to researchers, the findings could assist in developing preventive and targeted therapies. An aortic aneurysm is when the aorta is abnormally enlarged and...
SCIENCE
gitconnected.com

Notes On Deep Learning For Coders 1

A superb course and book. Lesson 1 out of 8. One of the most interesting, exciting, and useful techniques you can learn today is, for me, Deep Learning. I started trying it out only in the last year, and I have to admit having an amazing time analyzing my friends’ conversations in our WhatsApp group or building a model to teach me French by telling me what I should answer. The latter proved movie scripts shouldn’t be used in real-life conversations, but that’s for another article :)
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Deep learning for anatomical interpretation of video bronchoscopy images

Anesthesiologists commonly use video bronchoscopy to facilitate intubation or confirm the location of the endotracheal tube; however, depth and orientation in the bronchial tree can often be confused because anesthesiologists cannot trace the airway from the oropharynx when it is performed using an endotracheal tube. Moreover, the decubitus position is often used in certain surgeries. Although it occurs rarely, the misinterpretation of tube location can cause accidental extubation or endobronchial intubation, which can lead to hyperinflation. Thus, video bronchoscopy with a decision supporting system using artificial intelligence would be useful in the anesthesiologic process. In this study, we aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model robust to rotation and covering using video bronchoscopy images. We collected video bronchoscopic images from an institutional database. Collected images were automatically labeled by an optical character recognition engine as the carina and left/right main bronchus. Except 180 images for the evaluation dataset, 80% were randomly allocated to the training dataset. The remaining images were assigned to the validation and test datasets in a 7:3 ratio. Random image rotation and circular cropping were applied. Ten kinds of pretrained models with"‰<"‰25 million parameters were trained on the training and validation datasets. The model showing the best prediction accuracy for the test dataset was selected as the final model. Six human experts reviewed the evaluation dataset for the inference of anatomical locations to compare its performance with that of the final model. In the experiments, 8688 images were prepared and assigned to the evaluation (180), training (6806), validation (1191), and test (511) datasets. The EfficientNetB1 model showed the highest accuracy (0.86) and was selected as the final model. For the evaluation dataset, the final model showed better performance (accuracy, 0.84) than almost all human experts (0.38, 0.44, 0.51, 0.68, and 0.63), and only the most-experienced pulmonologist showed performance comparable (0.82) with that of the final model. The performance of human experts was generally proportional to their experiences. The performance difference between anesthesiologists and pulmonologists was marked in discrimination of the right main bronchus. Using bronchoscopic images, our model could distinguish anatomical locations among the carina and both main bronchi under random rotation and covering. The performance was comparable with that of the most-experienced human expert. This model can be a basis for designing a clinical decision support system with video bronchoscopy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GlomSpheres as a 3D co-culture spheroid model of the kidney glomerulus for rapid drug-screening

The glomerulus is the filtration unit of the kidney. Injury to any component of this specialised structure leads to impaired filtration and eventually fibrosis and chronic kidney disease. Current two and three dimensional (2D and 3D) models that attempt to recreate structure and interplay between glomerular cells are imperfect. Most 2D models are simplistic and unrepresentative, and 3D organoid approaches are currently difficult to reproduce at scale and do not fit well with current industrial drug-screening approaches. Here we report a rapidly generated and highly reproducible 3D co-culture spheroid model (GlomSpheres), better demonstrating the specialised physical and molecular structure of a glomerulus. Co-cultured using a magnetic spheroid formation approach, conditionally immortalised (CI) human podocytes and glomerular endothelial cells (GEnCs) deposited mature, organized isoforms of collagen IV and Laminin. We demonstrate a dramatic upregulation of key podocyte (podocin, nephrin and podocalyxin) and GEnC (pecam-1) markers. Electron microscopy revealed podocyte foot process interdigitation and endothelial vessel formation. Incubation with pro-fibrotic agents (TGF-Î²1, Adriamycin) induced extracellular matrix (ECM) dysregulation and podocyte loss, which were attenuated by the anti-fibrotic agent Nintedanib. Incubation with plasma from patients with kidney disease induced acute podocyte loss and ECM dysregulation relative to patient matched remission plasma, and Nintedanib reduced podocyte loss. Finally, we developed a rapid imaging approach to demonstrate the model's usefulness in higher throughput pharmaceutical screening. GlomSpheres therefore represent a robust, scalable, replacement for 2D in vitro glomerular disease models.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Sharing office space increases collaboration among researchers

A new study published in PLOS ONE and co-authored by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Portland State University (PSU) provides addiitional evidence that spatial proximity increases cross-disciplinary collaboration among researchers. The study, co-authored by Arianna Salazar Miranda (Urban Studies & Planning, MIT) and Matthew Claudel (Geography,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Molecule Safely Eases Dyskinesia Tied to Levodopa in Primate Model

A newly discovered oral molecule, called PD13R, significantly lessened levodopa-induced dyskinesia, its involuntary and jerky movements, while maintaining the therapy’s benefits in a non-human primate model of Parkinson’s disease. Notably, in contrast to Gocovri (amantadine) — an approved therapy to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia — PD13R did not affect the animals’...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE

