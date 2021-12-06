ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Predicting high temperature Bose-Einstein condensation of excitons

By National University of Singapore
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational University of Singapore researchers have predicted that an exotic state of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate can exist at relatively high temperatures (around 50 K to 100 K) in systems comprising organic molecules on two-dimensional (2D) semiconducting materials. A Bose-Einstein condensate is a state of matter in...

phys.org

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843 investigated in X-rays

Italian astronomers have performed X-ray observations of the massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843, using ESA's XMM-Newton spacecraft. Results of the observational campaign, presented November 26 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the properties of this cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They are the...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Observe State of Matter That Was First Predicted Almost 50 Years Ago

“Why is there something rather than nothing?” is perhaps the most interesting question that can be asked about the natural world. Physicists struggle even today to bring a logical and compelling answer. All matter in the Universe is distributed as atoms, and figuring out for sure how they came into existence is a major challenge in science. Sure, the Big Bang Theory is largely supported, but it still doesn’t bring irrefutable answers to fundamental questions such as “what existed before?”, “how did the laws of physics emerge?”, “why did the singularity expanded in the first place?”, and so on.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers capture the fastest optical flash emitted from a newborn supernova

A team of astronomers has discovered the fastest optical flash of a Type Ia supernova, and reports a study in Astrophysical Journal Letters published on December 8. Many stars end their lives through a spectacular explosion. Most massive stars will explode as a supernova. Though a white dwarf star is the remnant of an intermediate mass star like our sun, it can explode if the star is part of a close binary star system, where two stars orbit around each other. This type of supernovae is classified as Type Ia supernovae.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Augmenting zero-Kelvin quantum mechanics with machine learning for the prediction of chemical reactions at high temperatures

The prediction of temperature effects from first principles is computationally demanding and typically too approximate for the engineering of high-temperature processes. Here, we introduce a hybrid approach combining zero-Kelvin first-principles calculations with a Gaussian process regression model trained on temperature-dependent reaction free energies. We apply this physics-based machine-learning model to the prediction of metal oxide reduction temperatures in high-temperature smelting processes that are commonly used for the extraction of metals from their ores and from electronics waste and have a significant impact on the global energy economy and greenhouse gas emissions. The hybrid model predicts accurate reduction temperatures of unseen oxides, is computationally efficient, and surpasses in accuracy computationally much more demanding first-principles simulations that explicitly include temperature effects. The approach provides a general paradigm for capturing the temperature dependence of reaction free energies and derived thermodynamic properties when limited experimental reference data is available.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New computational approach predicts chemical reactions at high temperatures

Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such as steel but also for recycling. Because current extraction processes are very carbon-intensive, emitting large quantities of greenhouse gases, researchers have been exploring new approaches to developing "greener" processes. This work has been especially challenging to do in the lab because it requires costly reactors. Building and running computer simulations would be an alternative, but currently there is no computational method that can accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Ultrafast Polaronic Exciton Dissociation Mechanism in 2D Perovskites

A research group led by Prof. JIN Shengye from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed an ultrafast and high-yield polaronic exciton dissociation mechanism in two-dimensional (2D) perovskites. This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society on November 3, 2021.
PHYSICS
APS Physics

The Microscopic Dynamics of Biomolecular Condensates

A physical description of the trajectories of single molecules suggests a new way to study a biologically important subcellular environment. Many of a biological cell’s chemical processes occur within specialized structures called organelles, which are defined by semipermeable membranes. But there is growing evidence that chemical processes can also take place within so-called biomolecular condensates—membraneless regions of cytoplasm enriched in a particular biomolecule by a spontaneous phase-separation process. Stefano Bo and colleagues at the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems, Germany, have now derived an equation that describes the dynamics of individual molecules in these condensates [1]. Combined with cutting-edge microscopy techniques, their analysis could let researchers infer the properties of biomolecular condensates by tracking the trajectories of single molecules.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Optimized method to detect high-dimensional entanglement

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Zizhu from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, proposed an optimized detection method for high-dimensional entanglement for the first time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Excitonic nature of magnons in a quantum Hall ferromagnet

Magnons enable the transfer of a magnetic moment or spin over macroscopic distances. In quantum Hall ferromagnets, it has been predicted1 that spin and charge are entangled, meaning that any change in the spin texture modifies the charge distribution. As a direct consequence of this entanglement, magnons should carry an electric dipole moment. Here we report evidence of this electric dipole moment in a graphene quantum Hall ferromagnet2,3 using a Mach"“Zehnder interferometer. As magnons propagate across the insulating bulk, their electric dipole moment modifies the Aharonov"“Bohm flux through the interferometer, affecting both phase and visibility of the interference pattern. In particular, we relate the phase shift to the sign of this electric dipole moment and the loss of visibility to the flux of emitted magnons, and we show that the magnon emission is a Poissonian process. Finally, we probe the emission energy threshold of the magnons for transient states, between Î½"‰="‰0 and Î½"‰="‰1, and link them to the emergence of the gapless mode predicted in the canted-antiferromagnetic phase at charge neutrality4,5. The ability to couple the spin degree of freedom to an electrostatic potential is a property of quantum Hall ferromagnets that could be promising for spintronics.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Development of a high-energy-resolution, lanthanum hexaboride nanowire-based field emission gun

The National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) and JEOL, Ltd. have developed a lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) nanowire-based field emission gun that is installable on an aberration-corrected transmission electron microscope (TEM). This combined unit is able to perform atomic resolution observation at an energy resolution of 0.2 eV—the highest resolution ever recorded for non-monochromatic electron guns—with a high current stability of 0.4%.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exotic six-quark particle predicted by supercomputers

The predicted existence of an exotic particle made up of six elementary particles known as quarks by RIKEN researchers could deepen our understanding of how quarks combine to form the nuclei of atoms. Quarks are the fundamental building blocks of matter. The nuclei of atoms consist of protons and neutrons,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Seeing deeper with atmospheric muons: From archaeology to geology

Muon imaging, or "muography," may be a niche field, but with uses in probing both man-made and natural structures, its appeal is expanding rapidly. A new open-access review published in Reviews in Physics by Lorenzo Bonechi and Raffaello D'Alessandro from the Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare, Italy, and Andrea Giammanco, Université Catholique de Louvain Centre for Cosmology, Particle Physics, and Phenomenology, Belgium, looks at the history, current status, and future prospects of muography.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Embryonic cells sense stiffness in order to form the face

Cells in the developing embryo can sense the stiffness of other cells around them, which is key to them moving together to form the face and skull, finds a new study by UCL researchers. In the study of frog embryos, published in Nature, researchers found that embryonic cells can navigate...
CANCER
Nature.com

Second sound in the crossover from the Bose-Einstein condensate to the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer superfluid

Second sound is an entropy wave which propagates in the superfluid component of a quantum liquid. Because it is an entropy wave, it probes the thermodynamic properties of the quantum liquid. Here, we study second sound propagation for a large range of interaction strengths within the crossover between a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) and the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) superfluid, extending previous work at unitarity. In particular, we investigate the strongly-interacting regime where currently theoretical predictions only exist in terms of an interpolation in the crossover. Working with a quantum gas of ultracold fermionic 6Li atoms with tunable interactions, we show that the second sound speed varies only slightly in the crossover regime. By varying the excitation procedure, we gain deeper insight on sound propagation. We compare our measurement results with classical-field simulations, which help with the interpretation of our experiments.
PHYSICS
Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
ASTRONOMY

