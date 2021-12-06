ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottle Shops Offer Unique Array of Brews, and Bucks County Has a Recommendable One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znZLc_0dFGlI5W00
Beer stores have the ability to offer beverages not ordinarily offered by other beverage retailers.Image via Steven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania’s complicated liquor laws may be an inhibitor to consumers. But it may also have given rise to a niche business, so-called bottle shops that often stocks unusual and enticing beers. Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme uncapped a best-of list for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bottle shops are often include brands that may be new to purchasers. It also enables a mix-and-match approach to selections, allowing patrons to assemble their own six packs. More, several offer seating and food, creating a unique opportunity for socializing.

The Spinnerstown Hotel, Quakertown, made the list of the area’s best.

Sometime in the early 2000s, its owners introduced a menu of about two dozen Belgian, German and English beers, and quickly realized the demand was there for beers that no one else in the area was offering.

Since then, they’ve put in 17 draft lines and carry more than 300 beers, specializing in Trappist beers, as well as hard-to-find domestic craft beers, all available in the bottle shop.

Aficionados can find special collaborations and allocations from local breweries like a bourbon barrel-aged Russian Imperial stout called Anna’s Ralphius, from Free Will Brewing.

More on the area’s best bottle shops is at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

