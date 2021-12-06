Because Even Santa Has Elves to Help with Toy Assembly, Thompson Toyota Offers Seasonal Help

Thompson Toyota Doylestown is offering to help with toy assembly for free. Image via The Babylon Bee.

Bucks County gift-givers take note: If you have ever struggled with assembling a child’s Christmas toy — laboring mightily over fitting Tab A into Slot B — there is help available for the 2021 holiday season. Kate Fishman, in the Doylestown Patch, profiled the assistance being offered by Thompson Toyota.

The Doylestown car dealerships have a crew of “toy technicians” standing by to put together whatever presents frustrated locals bring to one of its locations.

Can’t figure out the way to get a bike chain on a sprocket? They’re on it. Did your try at building your daughter’s new dollhouse make it look already condemned? They can fix it. And of course, those drivable, battery-powered kiddie cars are well within the wheelhouse of these experts.

The service is free and available until Dec. 20. Vexed parents don’t even need a reservation. The only thing these part-time elves ask is that you bring the original assembly instructions.

The dealership offers the service at its three West Swamp Road locations in Doylestown, as well as the dealership in Willow Grove (2560 Maryland Road).

Thompson Toyota also reminds visitors that it is a collection site for the national Toys for Tots effort. New unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at any of the above locations until Dec. 13.