ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Because Even Santa Has Elves to Help with Toy Assembly, Thompson Toyota Offers Seasonal Help

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nebjk_0dFGlDft00
Thompson Toyota Doylestown is offering to help with toy assembly for free.Image via The Babylon Bee.

Bucks County gift-givers take note: If you have ever struggled with assembling a child’s Christmas toy — laboring mightily over fitting Tab A into Slot B — there is help available for the 2021 holiday season. Kate Fishman, in the Doylestown Patch, profiled the assistance being offered by Thompson Toyota.

The Doylestown car dealerships have a crew of “toy technicians” standing by to put together whatever presents frustrated locals bring to one of its locations.

Can’t figure out the way to get a bike chain on a sprocket? They’re on it. Did your try at building your daughter’s new dollhouse make it look already condemned? They can fix it. And of course, those drivable, battery-powered kiddie cars are well within the wheelhouse of these experts.

The service is free and available until Dec. 20. Vexed parents don’t even need a reservation. The only thing these part-time elves ask is that you bring the original assembly instructions.

The dealership offers the service at its three West Swamp Road locations in Doylestown, as well as the dealership in Willow Grove (2560 Maryland Road).

Thompson Toyota also reminds visitors that it is a collection site for the national Toys for Tots effort. New unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at any of the above locations until Dec. 13.

More on this story is at the Doylestown Patch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Hope-Filled Bucks County Artist Sees His 2021 Christmas Card as a ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’

“The Road Home,” by New Hope artist Jerry Cable.Image via Jerry Cable at the Bucks County Herald. Local artist Jerry Cable uses the wealth of Bucks County visuals when painting his annual seasonal card. He has captured local farmsteads blanketed in snow, horse-drawn sleighs, and the New Hope train. His 2021 Christmas card not only presents a Bucks County icon, but it also carries a thread of hope. The Bucks County Herald ran the story behind the brushstrokes.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bottle Shops Offer Unique Array of Brews, and Bucks County Has a Recommendable One

Beer stores have the ability to offer beverages not ordinarily offered by other beverage retailers.Image via Steven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania’s complicated liquor laws may be an inhibitor to consumers. But it may also have given rise to a niche business, so-called bottle shops that often stocks unusual and enticing beers. Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme uncapped a best-of list for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Thompson, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Willow Grove, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy