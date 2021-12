Max Verstappen is convinced that he is the victim of double standards in F1, insisting that he is being unfairly treated by the FIA stewards compared to his peers. The Red Bull driver heads into this weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi tied on points with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton, but with one more race win to his name this season than the Briton which puts him at the top of the standings.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO