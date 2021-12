Rennes have accused Tottenham of making an “unilateral decision” to postpone their Europa Conference League tie and will contact UEFA to allow the game to go ahead. Tottenham announced on Wednesday night that the match had been postponed following several positive Covid-19 cases at the club, just hours after boss Antonio Conte said eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and that the outbreak has left everyone scared and worried for their families.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO