Idaho State

Should Idaho Parents Face Charges If Minor Commits Gun Violence?

By Greg Jannetta
 6 days ago
The arrests of the parents of a Michigan minor who allegedly killed four fellow students on November 30 sent shock waves throughout the country. Police are currently investigating whether or not the parents facilitated the act of violence last week. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, 15, who reportedly killed...

Cmdr
6d ago

Depends. if parents are responsible and lock their firearms and are attentive to their children and are concerned about their child's welfare and take an active role in their child's development, then id say probably not. The flip side is to be like the Michigan parents in the horrific tragedy and id lean towards, yes.

