New York City, NY

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, KAREN MATTHEWS
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday in the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S. The...

