ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming. In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, Holland casually told reporters “Oh, I am playing...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

3 Best Tom Hanks Movies, According to Tom Hanks

He’s one of the most successful actors in film history and arguably the most likeable dude in Hollywood, but what exactly does Tom Hanks think of his career? The 65-year-old has amassed the kind of entertainment resume that his counterparts can only dream of. From breaking the space barrier to somehow making us feel sad for inanimate volleyball, the man’s acting chops are undeniable. As one of the only actors to ever win back-to-back Oscars, the lanky American has an innate ability to master the craft, across comedy, drama, sci-fi and (sort of) horror. However, in a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Hanks revealed the cream of his career crop, outlining the best Tom Hanks films from his perspective. The results are…surprising.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Amy Pascal
Person
Fred Astaire
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman Wanted To Drop Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Casting Backlash But Aaron Sorkin Wouldn’t Let Her

One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
MOVIES
The Independent

Martha De Laurentiis death: Hannibal producer dies aged 67

Film and TV producer Martha De Laurentiis has died from brain cancer aged 67.De Laurentiis was the wife of producer Dino De Laurentiis, who died in 2010. Her credits included Red Dragon, the Hannibal Lecter film starring Anthony Hopkins, as well as NBC series Hannibal.Her daughter, who she shared with Dino, said in a statement: “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector.“A treasured wife, mother and grandmother and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm. A dazzling widescreen adaptation and Spielberg's first musical, “West Side Story” was one of the year's most eagerly awaited titles. With a script by Tony Kushner and Rita Moreno returning to her breakthrough film 60 years later, the $100-million “West Side Story” epitomizes a grand-scale prestige film that Hollywood infrequently...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Sony Pictures
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy