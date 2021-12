– As noted on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan failed to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Liv Morgan was not the only one upset with her defeat. A young Liv Morgan fan in the crowd became a worldwide Twitter fan, who has since been dubbed the “Angry Liv Girl.” The WWE and FOX Sports social media accounts even took note of the fan, as have Liv Morgan herself.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO