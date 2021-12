Kyle and JD analyze the end to the San Jose Sharks’ road trip — we chat about a 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers and a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. We talk about our confidence scale in Adin Hill after his last three starts, if the top-six needs to be shaken up with Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture switching places (12:00), and the Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier Power Hour (20:00). We finish by trying to figure out where this San Jose Sharks team is going into a tough week (22:30).

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO