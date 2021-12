At just over a week until its official launch, Halo Infinite is careening towards yet another successful release in the long-running series. The game’s multiplayer has been keeping anxious players busy until December 8 and has largely been well-received by the community as a whole. Given its free price tag and availability on the PC, it’s been a welcome adventure for both veteran Halo-heads and newcomers to the series alike. Sadly, those playing on consoles aren’t having the best time, thanks in part to more and more hackers appearing since the multiplayer’s November 15 launch. Technically, the game is still in beta, so 343 Industries better come up with a sure-fire way to fix this issue before it escalates even more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO