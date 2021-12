PORTLAND, Ore. — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would limit abortion access for people living in parts of Eastern Oregon, according to a new report. The New York Times published a map showing where legal abortions are expected to decline if the landmark ruling is overturned. States would be able to decide whether to outlaw abortion, and many states have trigger laws in place that would automatically ban the procedure.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO