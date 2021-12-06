ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California, Nevada governors plan a fix for I-15 congestion

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iS4h_0dFGjMpg00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The governors of Nevada and California say they have a plan to brings some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.

In a joint announcement Sunday with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane during peak hours.

The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million. But Newsom says existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year.

Indiana woman who went missing in San Diego found safe: police

Newsom says a more permanent solution to the I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Indiana State
San Diego, CA
Traffic
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Ap#The Las Vegas Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy