Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ, Cops Search for Missing 56-year-old Man

By Chris Coleman
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 6 days ago
Have you seen him? Cops in one Ocean County township are searching for a missing 56-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says...

catcountry1073.com

Cat Country 107.3

NJ Troopers: Four Charged for Stealing 300 Marine GPS Units Worth $300K

Authorities in the Garden State say four people from Miami, FL, have been charged in connection to the theft of over 300 high-end marine GPS units worth over $300,000. According to the New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Mizael Alfonso, 41-year-old Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 58-year-old Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, and 29-year-old Ciro Perez Martinez have been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary following an investigation that began in Cape May County two years ago.
MIAMI, FL
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cops: Pleasantville, NJ, Man Arrested; Found With $55,000 Worth of Drugs

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

16-Year-Old Teen Shot in Neck in Vineland NJ, Two Suspects in Custody

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the neck last week in the City of Vineland. Vineland Police say that on Thursday, December 2, they responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of East Wood Street. When officers arrived, they found several witnesses as well as evidence of a shooting. They quickly learned that the person who was shot was being taken to the hospital for treatment.
VINELAND, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Shoplifter With Shotgun, Tactical Bullet Proof Vest Carrier Arrested

Cops in one Burlington County township say they arrested a man for shoplifting last weekend who was equipped for more than just stealing things from a store. The Westampton Township Police Department says their officers were called out to The Home Depot on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening for the report of a shoplifting in progress where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife towards a worker at the store.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
#Missing People#Police#Cambridge#South Jersey
Cat Country 107.3

Camden County, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Illegally Having One Gun

Authorities in Camden County say a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun will be spending the next decade behind bars for doing just that. 32-year-old Marshall Onuorah of Camden was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after being convicted this past summer on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Careful! Mays Landing, NJ Residents Experiencing Some Serious Package Tampering

It's that time of year again, right? Can you even keep up with how many Amazon packages are showing up at your door on a daily basis?. That's most of us right now, at least if you've decided to steer clear of the brick-and-mortar stores and shop for everything on everyone's Christmas list online this year. That's always a solid plan, except for when they show up damaged to your front door. Unfortunately, that's what people in the Laureldale section and beyond in Mays Landing have been dealing with more than a few times lately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

