A manhunt has been launched for the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, even as their lawyers insisted they had not gone missing and intended to respond to manslaughter charges.Officials confirmed that a fugitive warrant had been issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old Michigan schoolboy accused of carrying out a shooting spree earlier this week. They had been due to give themselves up on Friday afternoon and had not done so, police said.The warrant was issued shortly after prosectors said they were filing manslaughter charges against the couple for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO