Take some time tomorrow and raise a pint to the craft brew industry here in Minnesota. Tomorrow will mark 'Minnesota Pint Day' here in the land of 10,000 lakes, and for that matter probably 10,000 brews. Many craft breweries in Minnesota will be celebrating with some exclusive drinkware and specials. So where can you head here in Southern Minnesota, or for that matter anywhere in Minnesota to celebrate? The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild created a handy map that highlights all participating member breweries, some of which are pretty close by.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO