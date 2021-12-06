State, local officials urge those traveling in and out of Conn. to get COVID-19 boosters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 hospitalizations creep up, state leaders are stepping up efforts to get people who are traveling vaccinated and boosted.

Whether the destination is Boston or New York, travelers leaving the state by train can now stop at a pop-up clinic at stations.

“You gotta know the boosters and vaccinations are keeping you out of the hospital and keeping you out of the morgue,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference at Union Station.

Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Griffin Health CEO and President Patrick Charmel at a news conference.

“The bottom line is the virus is among us, predominantly the delta variant still,” Juthani said. “This is resulting in hospitalizations in our state, where 70% to 80% of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Right now at Bradley International Airport, you can get boosted at the same place where you can get tested for COVID.

People interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or their booster shot can come to Union Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

