Jump right in to the jolliest of seasons with Nono’s Perfect Holiday Sugar Cookies from Vicki Lee’s Nolan Schooley. The Belmont-based baker, fresh from an appearance on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge, shares his tried-and-true recipe for a deliciously simple yet super festive cookie (a perfect fit for this season’s “A Very Retro Christmas” theme). You can see for yourself – bake up a batch (no refrigeration required – just make and roll) to pair with your boozy hot chocolate or big ol’ glass of milk or tune in to the Food Network to catch Nono in action.

BELMONT, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO