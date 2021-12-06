Developer plans 300+ house neighborhood near Swift Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Spreading deeper into Chesterfield, an area homebuilder has secured approvals for a new subdivision that’s slated to add hundreds of homes near Swift Creek Reservoir. County supervisors last month approved zoning for Lattice Hall, a 307-home development by Boone Homes on 155 acres along Genito Road west of Otterdale Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

