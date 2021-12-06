ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Developer plans 300+ house neighborhood near Swift Creek

By Richmond BizSense
 6 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Spreading deeper into Chesterfield, an area homebuilder has secured approvals for a new subdivision that’s slated to add hundreds of homes near Swift Creek Reservoir. County supervisors last month approved zoning for Lattice Hall, a 307-home development by Boone Homes on 155 acres along Genito Road west of Otterdale Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Henrico homeowners may get money back in 2022

Henrico County is in a 'strong financial position' following two years of decision-making during the pandemic, according to county leaders. On Thursday morning, in a room full of leaders from across Henrico, county manager John Vithoulkas reflected on some of those decisions.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
