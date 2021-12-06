ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany bans unvaccinated people from live events and closes nightclubs as cases surge

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany has banned unvaccinated people from much of public life including attending gigs. The move, made in an effort to curb a fourth wave of COVID in the country, means that only those who are fully vaccinated against the disease or have recovered from the virus in the last six months...

www.nme.com

Comments / 41

danika garibay
6d ago

This will backfire in every single countries face. The whole vaccine mandate, go ahead and annex anyone who isn't vaccinated. It will be a matter of time before full economic failure, you can't operate on a full society menu with only half of the society. Us unvaccinated will team up and do our own thing, watch.

Reply
16
MaryBeth Pearson
6d ago

"Germany bans Jews from..." Wait...wait...wait...I've read this before. Wait, the article said "Unvaxxed" not "Jews?" So confused. Have they built the ghettos yet? Are they rebuilding the camps?

Reply
12
Rafael Guillermo Martinez
5d ago

you can survive without night clubs,theatres etc...but if you lose your health or life to the jab,nothing will matter anymore...

Reply
12
