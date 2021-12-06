ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Ico’ creators reveal look at classic PS2 game’s early development

By Matt Kamen
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creators behind cult PS2 classic Ico have marked the game’s 20th anniversary with a look at its earliest iteration. Developed by Team ICO – an offshoot of Sony Japan Studios – and originally released in 2001, Ico saw the eponymous protagonist, a young man born with horns, trying to guide...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

Starfield creators talk on the game’s origins in new Into The Starfield series

Bethesda has released the first episode of their behind-the-scenes look at the creation of upcoming RPG Starfield. The first episode of the series, entitled Into the Starfield features a roundtable discussion between art director Matt Carofano, studio director Angela Browder and game director Todd Howard. They’re discussing the decisions and ambitions that led them down the path of their newest offering.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DayZ Creator's New Survival Game, Icarus, Releases This Week

After multiple beta testing periods, DayZ creator Dean Hall's new game, Icarus, is finally releasing this week. Developer RocketWerkz has now shared more information about when specifically the game will arrive and what content will be available at launch. Icarus will unlock at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

BioShock creator’s new game may be at The Game Awards

BioShock creator and Irrational Games founder Ken Levine’s new game may be about to finally be revealed at The Game Awards next week if a new rumor is to be believed. While a BioShock 4 trailer is also rumored to be at the event, Ken Levine and his new studio Ghost Story Games’ reveal trailer for the developer’s first title since BioShock Infinite could be there, too. It’s been described as an “immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#The Creators#Game Players#Team Ico#Sony Japan Studios#Yorda#The Last Guardian#Cg#Ps3
dotesports.com

Sony reportedly set to launch Xbox Game Pass style subscription service next year, could feature PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

Sony is reportedly planning to launch its own subscription service in a similar vein to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass in early 2022. This new subscription service, which is being developed under the codename Spartacus, will be a three-tier service that offers access to various PlayStation titles across multiple generations, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

NUKKLEAR Joins Development of Funcom’s Dune Game

As the scope of Funcom’s Dune game expands, they’ve brought in a new co-developer to bring the title to gamers!. It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the upcoming Dune game(s) from Funcom; pretty much since it was first announced they had the license to Dune back in 2019! While we still don’t have much information on their first title, today brings a quick update.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

ICO early development video released for 20th anniversary

GenDESIGN has released an early development video of ICO in celebration of its 20th anniversary on December 6. “This is an early development video of the PlayStation 2 title ICO, which was released on December 6, 2001,” genDESIGN said. “This was created around 1998 to share the game’s concept with the development team. This video was a breakthrough for the team, the light at the end of the title, when the staff, including [director Fumito] Ueda, were groping in the dark, not knowing what kind of game ICO would become. Despite video and sound imperfections such as scanlines and noise, as well as the debug display, we didn’t dare alter or edit the footage as to express the atmosphere of that time.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
videogameschronicle.com

Top game designers pay tribute to Ico on its 20th anniversary in Japan

A number of notable games industry names have paid tribute to Ico on the 20th anniversary of its release in Japan. The latest issue of Japanese gaming bible Famitsu includes a huge feature on the game’s development, which has been accompanied on its website by a number of tributes by famous game designers.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

ICO Early Prototype Footage Shared for 20th Anniversary

GenDESIGN has shared ICO early prototype footage in celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary, which is today – December 6th. “This is an early development video of ICO for PlayStation 2, which was released for PlayStation 2 on December 6, 2001,” genDESIGN said in the post. “It was made around 1998 to share the image of the work with the development team. The staff, including Ueda, had no idea what kind of game ICO would be. When we were groping in the dark, this image brought us to the light. This video was a breakthrough for the team. There are some flaws in the video and sound, such as scanning lines and noise, as well as debugging indications. However, we have not made any corrections or edits so that you can feel the atmosphere of that time.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch’s Creator Experimental Patch is just the shake-up the game needs

Overwatch’s latest Experimental Patch was the brainchild of some of Twitch’s biggest stars, and it’s the shakeup that this stagnant game needs. As someone with a Sombra-inspired tattoo, I never thought I would get sick of Overwatch. Not only was it the first FPS I was actually good at, the roster of colorful characters and awesome abilities truly etched a place in my cold, cold heart. Overwatch was everything I needed and more – until it wasn’t.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stray Souls’ psychological horror game releases an alpha demo

Jukai Studio has released a playable alpha demo for its upcoming psychological horror game Stray Souls, available on Steam. Jukai announced that a demo would be coming and suggested that “Stray Souls” may not be the title when the game is released. But for now, those eager to try out the game can grab the demo from Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’ datamine finds early National Dex unlock

Pokémon dataminers have found that the National Dex can be unlocked after the first gym in the latest games. Twitter user @shibuna_Switch has posted a tweet explaining the situation with the National Pokédex (via GameRant). The National Dex is a late-game goal for many players and opens up the Pokédex to include far more Pokémon. However, to unlock it, players have to finish the local Pokédex first, in this case, the Sinnoh Dex.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ review: the best AAA shooter of the year

It only takes a few minutes in Halo Infinite’s campaign to know that you’re playing something very special indeed. There’s something tangible to the game’s movement and shooting that just feels right. It’s not what I was expecting, as someone who has largely put off by 343’s attempts at Halo games in the past, losing enthusiasm for the series nearly as soon as Bungie hung up their keyboards after Halo Reach.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki credits ‘Ico’ for ‘Dark Souls’ existence

Grim, forboding, and relentlessly challenging, the Dark Souls series seems a world away from Ico’s gentle, introspective, and minimalist world. However, if it weren’t for the latter, the former might not exist, says Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. In a retrospective in Famitsu celebrating the 20th anniversary of PS2 classic Ico...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Siren and Silent Hill Creator’s New Game Slitterhead Announced

Bokeh Game Studio has announced Slitterhead a new horror game for unannounced platforms and with no release date. The new game is being developed by Bokeh Game Studio, with Siren and Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama at the helm of the game and the studio. The game will also feature music by longtime collaborator and composer Akira Yamaoka.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy