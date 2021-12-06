‘Ico’ creators reveal look at classic PS2 game’s early development

GenDESIGN has shared ICO early prototype footage in celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary, which is today – December 6th. “This is an early development video of ICO for PlayStation 2, which was released for PlayStation 2 on December 6, 2001,” genDESIGN said in the post. “It was made around 1998 to share the image of the work with the development team. The staff, including Ueda, had no idea what kind of game ICO would be. When we were groping in the dark, this image brought us to the light. This video was a breakthrough for the team. There are some flaws in the video and sound, such as scanning lines and noise, as well as debugging indications. However, we have not made any corrections or edits so that you can feel the atmosphere of that time.”

