The 2% handle for the nominal 10yr is an ongoing call for us, one that we roll into 2022. The 10yr rising to 2% in 1Q and the 2yr at 1% by 2Q are key calls for 2022. This would pave the way for Fed rate hikes in the second half, with more following in 2023. Before that, the curve needs to re-steepen, but subsequent flattening should dominate for 2022 as a whole. Conditions should tighten too, as the debt ceiling is lifted and bank reserves are reined in.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO